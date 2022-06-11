Ramsay Hunt Syndrome: What's partial facial paralysis, the condition Justin Beiber says he has?

Justin Bieber has announced that his tour has been postponed due to a rare disease that has immobilised half of his face.

According to a video he posted on Instagram on Friday, the multi-Grammy winner is suffering with Ramsay Hunt syndrome. Through a shingles epidemic, the disease produces facial paralysis and impairs facial nerves.

Bieber made the announcement after cancelling performances in Toronto and Washington, D.C. The musician showed in the video that he couldn't move one side of his face and described the condition as "very bad."

What is Ramsay Hunt Syndrome, and how does it affect you?

Ramsay Hunt Syndrome, commonly known as Herpes Zoster Oticus, is a viral infection of the geniculate ganglion of the facial nerve that occurs when shingles attacks the facial nerve.

Symptoms include a red rash and blisters in or around the ear and eardrum, as well as on the roof of the mouth and tongue.

What is the root of the problem?

The varicella-zoster virus causes Ramsay Hunt syndrome, which is the same virus that causes chickenpox and shingles. In a person who has had chickenpox as a child, the virus can lie latent for decades. When the varicella-zoster virus reactivates, it causes shingles and, in certain circumstances, Ramsay Hunt syndrome. It's unclear why the virus reactivates in Ramsay Hunt syndrome and affects the facial nerve.

Symptoms and signs

Other signs and symptoms of Ramsay Hunt Syndrome include: hearing loss, ringing in your ears, dry mouth and eyes, difficulty shutting one eye, vertigo, and taste loss.

Populations affected by the disease

Males and females are equally affected by Ramsay-Hunt syndrome. According to one estimate, 5 out of every 100,000 people in the United States acquire Ramsay Hunt syndrome each year. Atraumatic peripheral facial paralysis is caused by this condition in the second most common way. According to some experts, occurrences of Ramsay-Hunt syndrome go untreated or are misdiagnosed, making it difficult to estimate the disorder's true prevalence in the general population.

Ramsay Hunt syndrome can develop in anyone who has had chickenpox. The majority of instances, however, involve older people, particularly those over the age of 60. Children with Ramsay-Hunt syndrome are extremely rare.

Treatments or procedures that are standard

Antiviral drugs like acyclovir or famciclovir, as well as corticosteroids like prednisone, are routinely used to treat Ramsay Hunt syndrome. The majority of experts agree that starting antiviral treatment within three days of commencement looks to be the most beneficial, as early diagnosis and management appear to enhance results. In certain situations, facial paralysis and hearing loss may become permanent despite treatment.

Further treatment is focused on the specific symptoms that each person exhibits. Pain relievers like carbamazepine, an anti-seizure prescription that may help with neuralgic pain, and vertigo suppressants like antihistamines and anticholinergics are all examples.