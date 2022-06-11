Justin Bieber says he is suffering from partial facial paralysis

Justin Bieber said on Friday that he is suffering from facial paralysis. In a video posted on Instagram, Bieber said that he had been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome. The 28-year-old pop icon recently announced that he was pausing his Justice World Tour due to illness. He announced this just jours before his first concert slated to take place in Toronto.

Ramsay Hunt Syndrome is a complication of shingles that occurs when an outbreak impacts the facial nerve near one ear. In addition to facial paralysis, it can cause hearing loss.

"As you can see, this eye is not blinking, I can't smile on this side of my face, this nostril will not move," Bieber explained in a video.

"So, there’s full paralysis on this side of my face. So for those who are frustrated by my cancellations of the next shows, I'm just physically, obviously, not capable of doing them. This is pretty serious, as you can see."

Justin Bieber said he was doing facial exercises. He added that he was taking time to "rest and relax and get back to 100 per cent so I can do what I was born to do".

The singer did not say anything about estimated time of recovery from the illness.

It's the third instance Bieber's tour has been postponed, the first two due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

(With inputs from agencies)

