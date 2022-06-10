Nick Jonas has the best reaction to wife Priyanka Chopra's fiery throwback bikini picture

Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas took a trip down memory lane and shared an over two-decades-old picture of herself on Instagram. Digging deep into her archives, she found a snap from her early modeling days and she instantly posted it for her Instafam.

In the now-viral snap, the 18-year-old Priyanka is seen donning a printed brown-black bikini with a bindi on her forehead and some glass bangles on her wrists. In the background, a faded beach adds to the aesthetics of the picture.

While sharing the post, she wrote, "Circa November 2000. Presenting my 18 yr old “smolder” (Camera emoji): Patrick Durand." In the comment section, Nick left a fire emoji for his wife while Ranveer Singh wrote, "Bruuhh," with a ROFL emoji.

Meanwhile, fans showered the actress with compliments. One user wrote, "You look like bhagya shree in this ! Donno why. (sic)" Another commented, "A goddess then and still a GODDESS."

This year, Priyanka and Nick welcomed their baby girl Malti into their lives through surrogacy. The couple tied the knot in 2018 after dating each other for a brief period.

On the work front, Priyanka will be next seen in 'Jee Le Zara' with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif. She is currently busy with brand endorsement projects for Bulgari.

The Italian luxury brand recently announced its collaboration with PeeCee and gave her the spot of the brand's global ambassador.