Is Robert De Niro a Swiftie? Actor says he is 'not not a fan' of Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift is all set to screen her short film 'All Too Well' at the upcoming Tribeca Film Festival. Being the current talk of the town, she is grabbing headlines left, right, and center for every move and statement. And, recently, fans even discovered that Hollywood legend Robert De Niro listens to Swift's songs on radio.

It so happened that De Niro was having a candid conversation with a publication about the festival and the host mentioned Swift's short film. And, when asked whether he was a Swiftie, he opened up about his unlikely liking of Taylor Swift`s music.

He even joked about owning all of the Grammy award-winning singer`s albums.

While talking to Variety about being a Taylor Swift's fan aka Swiftie, Robert said, "I have all of her albums." He added, "I`m not not a fan. I probably hear her music and like it on the radio."

"My young daughter puts a station on, and it drives me crazy when they chat. When they have music, it`s OK."

As per the latest reports, Swift's 'All Too Well: The Short Film' will screen at the festival and discuss the process of bringing the 13-minute track`s backstory to fruition.

Swift released the project in November last year, which was based on a 10-minute version of the song she released the same month.

As per Page Six, the short film starred actor Sadie Sink and Dylan O`Brien as a young Swift and her ex-boyfriend -- widely rumored to be Jake Gyllenhaal, though she never officially confirmed the song is about him.

(With inputs from agency)