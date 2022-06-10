Rebel Wilson has found her 'Disney Princess', introduces girlfriend to the world in a new Instagram post

It's pride month and Rebel Wilson just introduced the world to the love of her life. On Thursday, Wilson posted a photo on Instagram of herself and her girlfriend Ramona Agruma. The two can be seen beaming at the camera.



"I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince… but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess #loveislove," Wilson wrote in the caption.

Only a month back, Wilson had opened up to People about being set up with her new partner but at that time she did not reveal much.

"We spoke on the phone for weeks before meeting. And that was a really good way to get to know each other," she said. "It was a bit old-school in that sense — very romantic."



"I think going through the process of finding more self-worth, I think that what you want in a partner is elevated and so it's great to have someone who feels like an equal partner and be in a healthy relationship," added Wilson. "There were times — I'm not saying with all my exes, they're great — but there were some times that I was probably putting up with that I shouldn't have. So it feels different to be in a really healthy relationship."



In the past, Wilson had dated Jacob Busch, whose family founded the brewing company Anheuser-Busch. The pair broke up in February 2021, four months after going Instagram official.

The actress was recently news for her remarkable weight loss transformation.

