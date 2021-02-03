Rebel Wilson calls it quits with beau Jacob Busch just four months after making it official

‘Isn't It Romantic’ actress Rebel Wilson has spoilt with beau Jacob Busch four months after making their relationship Instagram official.

The news made its way online after Rebel Wilson hinted at her single status in a new photo shared on Instagram. She wrote, "Lots on my mind...aghhhhhh… #single girl heading to Super Bowl!"

In a report, a friend close to Rebel was quoted as, "Jacob was an amazing guy but just not the one for her long-term.”

Rebel Wilson and Busch had gone public with their romance in September as they shared a picture of them both boarding a helicopter alongside Helen Mirren and Kate Beckinsale. The couple made their red carpet debut shortly after when they attended the Monte-Carlo Gala For Planetary Health in Monaco.

In September, Rebel Wilson admitted spending 2019 meeting new people before ending up with Busch. She had then said, "Last year was the year of love, that's why maybe I'm still so obsessed with dating and stuff because I deliberately went out and I dated a lot of different people. And I wasn't very experienced in love and relationships, my movie Isn't It Romantic was pretty similar to my real life in that respect. And so I went out and just gave it my all, tried really hard to find love and stuff."