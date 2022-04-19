Australian star Rebel Wilson lost 35 kgs by following this diet

Actress and comedienne Rebel Wilson's weight loss journey has been spectacular and for everyone to see.

Wilson recently opened up about her diet which led to her remarkable weight loss transformation.

Since embarking on her self-titled "year of health" in 2020, she has lost more than 34.9 kgs and has also managed to keep the weight off since reaching her goal.

The 42-year-old said that she followed a gruelling exercise regime but also followed a particular diet plan called the Mayr Method plan.



What is Mayr Method diet plan?



The diet includes good eating practices like chewing food thoroughly, eliminating snacking and reducing gluten and dairy intake, while focusing on high-alkaline foods such as vegetables and fish.

The program is based on the idea that improving your gut health is key to weight loss and good health.



Wilson revealed that she begins each day with a big breakfast, with meals getting smaller in portion size throughout the day as part of the plan. Breakfasts might include a vegetable omelette or an avocado cream with smoked salmon.



An ideal lunch would be two vegetables with some fish or carbohydrates (not both), at around 3 pm.



The diet encourages smaller portions of protein and veggies for dinner or no dinner at all. Her plan also encourages drinking a lot of water or green tea.

The Australian actress kickstarted her weight loss at a wellness centre in Austria where sugar, alcohol and caffeine are banned, dinner is frowned upon and guests chew every mouthful 40 times.



The diet aims to eliminate certain foods from one's diet to improve digestive health and incorporate mindful eating practices such as chewing food thoroughly and avoiding distractions while eating.



Although the plan is designed to be followed for just 14 days, many of the practices become long-term habits to support overall good health.