Your Story: UK COVID-19 variant mutates again, 11 cases of new mutation reported
Feb 03, 2021, 08.45 PM(IST)
WION Video Team
The UK variant of the deadly Coronavirus has now mutated yet again. Public health officials in the UK are currently investigating the cases of the Coronavirus with some worrying genetic changes.
