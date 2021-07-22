World Business Watch: Volvo cars to buy Geely Holding's stake from joint ventures in China

Jul 22, 2021, 11:00 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Volvo Cars have struck a deal to takeover parent company Zhejiang Geely Holding from their joint ventures in China. Volvo now aims to take full ownership of its facilities in China, manufacturing of its vehicles, and sales in the Chinese market.
