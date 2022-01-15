What you need to know about Army Day

The Indian Army honours its brave soldiers on January 15 and also gives gallantry awards and Sena medals. It was on this day that Field Marshal KM Cariappa took over command of the Army in 1949. Field Marshal KM Cariappa took over command from General Sir Francis Butcher who was the last British commander-in-chief of India. The Indian Army is one of the largest in the world with seven commands. The Indian Army has fought in every conflict since 1947. Indian Army soldiers had also fought in World War-I and World War-II.