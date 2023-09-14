UK GDP growth forecasts slashed by Goldman Sachs & JP Morgan

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 14, 2023, 12:25 PM IST
Two major banking giants, Goldman Sachs and J. P. Morgan, have delivered a sobering blow to the UK's economic outlook. In a surprising move, both institutions have slashed their full-year growth forecasts for the UK's gross domestic product (GDP) following an unexpected and sharp contraction in July.

