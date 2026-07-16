/U.S.-Iran war: Trump threatens more strikes while Iran targets U.S. bases across the Gulf region

The conflict between the United States and Iran has entered its fifth consecutive day of military escalation, with fresh U.S. strikes targeting Iranian military infrastructure linked to threats against shipping in the Strait of Hormuz. Iranian state media reported explosions across multiple cities, while Tehran retaliated by launching attacks on U.S. military positions in Bahrain and Kuwait, further raising fears of a wider regional conflict. President Donald Trump has vowed to continue military operations unless Iran returns to negotiations, while Vice President JD Vance has publicly argued that diplomacy—not prolonged military intervention or ground troops—offers the only sustainable path to ending the crisis. Meanwhile, Iranian officials have questioned the future of previous diplomatic understandings, signaling that the prospects for renewed negotiations remain uncertain.