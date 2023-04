On April 28, the special CBI court acquitted Bollywood actor Sooraj Pancholi, who had been charged with abetting actress Jiah Khan's suicide. The Ghajini actress was found dead at her Juhu home on 3 June 2013. Sooraj was facing a charge under section 306 (abetment of suicide) of the Indian Penal Code because of a letter seized from the actress' apartment on June 10. Here's a timeline of the events that occurred.