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Lax Japan becomes Russian 'den of spies'

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jul 14, 2026, 23:12 IST | Updated: Jul 14, 2026, 23:12 IST
#Gravitas A New York Times investigation alleges that Russia has turned Japan into a key hub for espionage, covert procurement, and the sourcing of critical technology for the Russia-Ukraine war.

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