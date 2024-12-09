In Syria, Ahmed Al Shar, leader of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), addressed a cheering crowd at the iconic Umayyad Mosque in Damascus. This occurred after the fall of Bashar al-Assad’s regime. Following Assad's downfall, Assad and his family reportedly landed in Moscow, where they were granted asylum by Russia, according to Russian state media. This development came just hours after rebels took control of Syria. Watch in for more details!