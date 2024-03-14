State of emergency declared & night curfew imposed in Haiti

The Caribbean nation of Haiti has been in turmoil for years. The assassination of former President Jovenel Moise in July 2021 further plunged the country into chaos and disarray. Elections have not taken place since 2016 and the presidency remains vacant. Armed gangs, in control of vast swathes of Haiti, launched a coordinated attack in a bid to oust prime minister Ariel Henry, who was in Kenya at the time. He has since struggled to return home. On the 11th of March, the unelected prime minister pledged to step down once a transition council and temporary replacement has been appointed. As unrest spreads, a notorious gang leader, Jimmy Cherizier AKA Barbecue, has warned that the present chaos engulfing the capital, Port-Au-Prince, will lead to possible genocide and civil war unless the prime minister steps down. A state of emergency was declared by the government and night time curfew imposed. Is Haiti on the verge of being taken over by the criminal gangs? Mohammed Saleh brings you the details.