South African President Cyril Ramaphosa announces large-scale reforms to combat energy crisis

Published: Jul 26, 2022, 07:50 PM(IST) WION Video Team
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced largescale reforms, including changes to existing legislation, to address the ongoing energy crisis in the country. This comes as South Africa continues to witness its worst-ever power crisis.
