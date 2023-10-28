Shi Yan 6 ship, Bhutan border talks | China's influence in Indian Ocean region a concern of India

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 28, 2023, 09:10 AM IST
The controversial Chinese vessel Shi Yan 6 has finally reached Sri Lanka. It's the second ship in 14 months to reach the island nation. Last year, yuan wang 5, a ballistic missile and satellite tracking ship, was initially scheduled to dock at Hambantota on 11 August. After protests from India, the ship was delayed, eventually docking at the port on 16 August and departing Sri Lanka on 22 August 2022. This time too India has raised security concerns over the last few weeks on what it calls a spy ship. But that's the only activity of China in South Asia that sent alarming bells. The 25th round of border talks between China and Bhutan also reflected the increasing Chinese influence in the Indian Subcontinent.

