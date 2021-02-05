Samsung considers Austin for $17 billion chip plant, eyes tax breaks of at least $806 million

Feb 05, 2021, 11.00 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Samsung Electronics Co Ltd is considering Austin, Texas, as one of the sites for a new $17 billion chip plant that the South Korean firm said could create 1,800 jobs, according to documents filed with Texas state officials.
