Russian and Chinese delegation to visit North Korea to mark 70th anniversary of Victory Day

Russian defense minister is going to visit North Korea later this week. The minister along with his delegation will also be joined by a Chinese official this will Mark the first visit to the country since the pandemic started while in Pyongyang the size will celebrate the 70th anniversary of Victory Day the delegation of Communist Party of China will be led by Lee Hong Zhong both Moscow and Beijing for long have extended their support to the nuclear-powered country North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has been set steadfast in his support for Russia's invasion of Ukraine.