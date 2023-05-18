Russia-Ukraine war | Wagner Chief: Forces inside Bakhmut are still advancing

Ukraine's military says that the troops have now advanced in places by more than a kilometer, its forces had been on the defensive for well over half a year weathering a huge offensive by Moscow that saw only slogans. Ukraine's gains being accompanied by a deepening public split within Russia's forces between the vangnam which has led the Bakhmut campaign and also the regular Russian military the Wagner boss has said that his forces inside bakward itself are still advancing and they're on the cusp of pushing the Ukrainian troops out completely from the last foothold in the city's Western outskirts.