PM Modi conducts aerial survey of flood-hit states, announces 1,500 crore central aid

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Sep 09, 2025, 18:51 IST | Updated: Sep 09, 2025, 18:51 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi conducted an aerial survey of flood-hit states to assess the damage. He announced ₹1,500 crore in central aid to support relief and rehabilitation efforts.

