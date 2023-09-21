King Charles' III state visit to France to improve relations; Climate change, Ukraine War on agenda

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 21, 2023, 08:40 AM IST
King Charles is in France on a three-day state visit, this is his first visit to the European nation since ascending the throne. He met the French President Emmanuel Macron with whom he wishes to establish better relationship.

