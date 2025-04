Jordan has announced a sweeping ban on the Islamist group the Muslim Brotherhood. This could include shutting down the country's largest opposition party after accusing the Islamist group of planning attacks. The interior minister Mazin Al-Farrayeh has said that all of the Brotherhood's offices will be closed and its assets will be confiscated and that any activities will be considered illegal. The ministry has said that it has been proven that members of the group operate in the dark and engage in activities that could destabilize the country. The ban comes a week after members of the group had been arrested on suspicion of planning attacks. Last week Jordan said that it had arrested 16 Muslim Brotherhood members saying that they were trained and financed in Lebanon and were plotting rocket and drone attacks on targets inside the kingdom. Watch in for more details!