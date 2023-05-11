Israeli missile strikes continue across Gaza border, Islamic Jihadists retaliate over 100 rockets

Israel hit Islamic Jihad targets in Gaza for the second day on Wednesday. As per the Israeli military, a late-night bombing in southern Gaza killed Ali Ghali, the head of Islamic Jihad's rocket launching force, and two other militants. The Israeli military said it hit more than 130 targets, including rocket-launching sites. In retaliation, Palestinian fighters also launched hundreds rockets against Israel in retaliations. Rockets launched by Palestinians set off sirens across Israel and in the capital Tel Aviv.