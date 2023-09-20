Israeli expats hound Netanyahu in California

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 20, 2023, 12:20 AM IST
Before rushing home in time for the Yom Kippur holiday on Sunday, Netanyahu will stay in the US for a total of six days, including Shabbat with his staff in a hotel on the Upper East Side. Netanyahu's journey, though, can be cut short if a serious security crisis occurs at home.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos