Published: Jun 09, 2025, 18:21 IST | Updated: Jun 09, 2025, 18:21 IST
Videos Jun 09, 2025, 18:21 IST
Iran-Israel conflict: Iran claims access to sensitive Israeli intelligence
Iran claims to have successfully gathered and transferred sensitive intelligence on Israel's nuclear program through two Israeli sources. According to Iranian media, this espionage haul is one of the biggest campaigns inside Israel, providing Iran with strategic and sensitive information. Iran has announced plans to unveil documents related to this operation, potentially escalating tensions between the two nations. Watch to know more!