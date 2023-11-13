India: New Delhi's AQI dips to sever, again; Delhi's AQI stands at 445: Nov 13
As India celebrates the Festival of Lights India's Ministry of Earth Sciences warns of another spike in air pollution in the national capital region. After a brief respite from pollution due to rains a thick layer of smoke is taking over the Skies of Delhi again on the day of Diwali. Haze persists on the Festival of Lights with air quality being recorded as very poor but predictions estimate that the air is going to deteriorate further.