India G20 Summit 2023: Dignitaries from around the world arrive in New Delhi for G20 Summit

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 08, 2023, 10:10 AM IST
Delhi gears up to host G20 Summit; World leaders start arriving in the national capital. As the world awaits the climax of the 18th G20 Leaders Summit, scheduled to begin on Saturday, world leaders have started arriving in the national capital to deliberate on a host of economic and developmental issues.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos