India crackdown on Vivo: Investigation reveals $12.87 billion sent abroad by Vivo | World DNA

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 13, 2023, 10:45 AM IST
Chinese smartphone giant Vivo and its Indian affiliates are facing serious allegations of visa deception and financial misconduct. As per reports, over 30 Chinese employees entered India on business visas while concealing their affiliation with Vivo. A separate money laundering probe revealed that vivo had allegedly remitted approximately 12.87 billion dollars to trading companies controlled by its Chinese parent, evading Indian taxes.

