Gravitas: Pakistan Closes Vital Border Crossing with Afghanistan

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 07, 2023, 12:10 AM IST
On Wednesday, Pakistan closed the main border crossing with Afghanistan after border guards from the two sides exchanged fire in a sign of increasing tensions between the two nations. Reasons why the two sides exchanged fire were not immediately made clear. Molly Gambhir gets you a report.

