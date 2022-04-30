Gravitas: Mahinda Rajapaksa to be removed?

Published: Apr 30, 2022, 01:30 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa held an all-party meeting today. The opposition claims the President will sack his brother - PM Mahinda Rajapaksa. Will it happen? Palki Sharma tells you more.
Read in App