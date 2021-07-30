Gravitas: Is the developed world trying to turn India into its dustbin?

Jul 30, 2021, 11:25 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Is the developed world trying to turn India into its dustbin? E-waste from Western Europe and Australia has been dumped illegally in India. Palki Sharma tells you how the toxic trash is poisoning our water, land & people.
