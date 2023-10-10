French exit from Niger comes in compliance with Junta's demands

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 10, 2023, 12:10 PM IST
The leaders of a coup in Niger have ordered the first convoy of French troops to depart the Sahel country on Tuesday, according to the country's military rulers. The declaration was made in response to Algeria's decision to "postpone" attempts to mediate a resolution to the issue.

