Former women soccer player Fanoos Basir escaped Afghanistan after Taliban took over

Sep 02, 2021, 01:45 PM(IST) WION Video Team
The 25-year-old Fanoos Basir was a former player in Afghanistan women's soccer team. But, now, she is in France after fleeing from her homeland. She says that she saw no future for herself under the rule of the Taliban. WION brings you a report.
