Dutch detective retrieves stolen Van Gogh painting in Ikea bag

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 13, 2023, 09:35 AM IST
Van Gogh's painting that was stolen from a Dutch museum has finally found its way back home. The 139-year-old Spring Garden painting was stolen when the world was facing the aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic. The Dutch art detective breathed a sigh of relief when he realized that the painting was delivered at his doorstep enveloped in nothing but a bubble wrap inside an Ikea bag.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos