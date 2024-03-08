Dead seabirds on French beaches | Bangladesh: Sugar mill fire pollutes river

Here we bring to you WION's climate tracker that showcases climate stories from across the globe: An all too familiar story coming in from Bangladesh a story of industrial waste ravaging water bodies. Three days after a massive fire burnt down over 100,000 metric tonnes of raw sugar in a factory in the port city of Chittagong, locals have discovered liquid sugar and chemical waste streaming into a major Bangladeshi river. An unusual phenomenon is being reported from France, a large flock of common guillemots, birds genetically related to penguins, are being found dead on the French Atlantic shores. Watch to know more!