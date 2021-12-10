Climate Change: Dragonflies face extinction threat as wetlands recede, may imbalance nature

Dec 10, 2021, 07:30 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
Due to rapid urbanization and receding wetlands, the population of dragonflies have declined drastically. At this pace, extinction threat looms ahead for the dragonflies, which may, in turn, affect nature's balance.
Read in App