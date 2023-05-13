Chinese warships circle Japan; Tensions rise ahead of G7 summit next week | Details

Chinese warships circled Japan, as the country prepares to host g7 leaders. Japan's defense ministry showed Lhasa, one of China's most powerful warships, leading a 4-ship flotilla. Global Times, china's state-run tabloid, linked the warships' journey to Japan’s recent remarks about Taiwan. Just a few days ago, Tokyo sent a message of protest to Beijing over comments by China’s envoy. The envoy had said Japan would be dragged into the fire if it linked Taiwan to its security. Japan has been leading fresh efforts to diversify supply chains away from China by building partnerships with low & middle-income nations through investment & aid. Japan & china are embroiled in a territorial dispute over islands in the east china sea. Tokyo says the Chinese government did not contest Japan’s sovereignty over the Senkaku islands for approximately 75 years. That changed in the 1970s, japan says, when attention was drawn to the islands due to the potential existence of oil reserves in the east china sea.