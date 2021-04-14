Chauvin's defence begins case: Expert says use of force on Floyd was justified

Apr 14, 2021, 04.25 PM(IST) WION Video Team
The attorney for Derek Chauvin began his defence of the former Minneapolis police officer on Tuesday. A use of force expert called by Chauvin's defence team said that former police officer was justified in kneeling on George Floyd's neck.
