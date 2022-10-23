Bolivia: Festivities return to streets of La Paz; students celebrate traditional folk fair

Published: Oct 23, 2022, 04:30 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Streets of the Bolivian capital of La Paz, were full of colours were full of music as thousands of dancers turned out to celebrate the traditional festival. As many as 62 dancing groups representing fraternities participated in the event.
