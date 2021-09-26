Anger grows in French town of Cherbourg over termination of France-Australia submarine deal

Sep 26, 2021, 12:20 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Anger grows in the French town of Cherbourg as residents fear hundreds of job losses after Australia terminated a $40-billion submarine deal abruptly last week. The submarine design work was underway in Cherbourg. Watch this report for more details.
