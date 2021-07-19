LIVE TV
American father-son duo handed jail sentences for aiding Ex-Nissan CEO’s escape
Jul 19, 2021, 03:15 PM(IST)
WION Video Team
A Tokyo court sentenced US Army Special Forces veteran Michael Taylor to two years in prison and his son to one year and eight months for helping former Nissan CEO Carlos Ghosn flee Japan, where he had faced charges of financial misconduct.
