World Milk Day 2023: Check theme, significance, history, health benefits of milk & reason behind rising prices

World Milk Day 2023: The Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) of the United Nations (UN) declared June 1 as World Milk Day in 2001 to promote the consumption and benefits of milk worldwide. World Milk Day's objective is to raise awareness about the initiatives related to the dairy industry. According to the official website of World Milk Day, the theme for World Milk Day 2023 is 'Showcasing how dairy is reducing its environmental footprint, while also providing nutritious foods and livelihoods.' The social media impressions for the #WorldMilkDay Campaign in 2022 were 1.02 Billion. The organisation is running the same campaign for 2023 with the newly added #EnjoyDairy.

Here's everything you need to know about the history of World Milk Day, the health benefits of milk, and the reasons behind its surging rates in the market.

World Milk Day 2023: History

In 2001, the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations established June 1 as World Milk Day to acknowledge the importance of milk as a worldwide food source and honour the dairy industry. FAO chose June 1 as the date of World Milk Day as several countries celebrated national milk days on that particular date.

World Milk Day 2023: Health Benefits of Milk

Nearly half of the Indian population consumes milk every day. It is an excellent source of nutrients and has various health benefits. Milk is a rich source of Vitamin D, Calcium, and Zinc. All these nutrients are essential to maintain a healthy immune system. Drinking milk every day can promote healthy hair and teeth. The complete protein in milk has all the essential amino acids necessary for muscle growth and repair. It also helps in building lean muscle mass. Moreover, regular milk consumption promotes bone density and reduces the risk of osteoporosis and fractures.