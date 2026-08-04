/Woolly mammoth and shipwrecks: Ancient relics revealed as historic river dries up

Europe witnessed a historic heatwave this year, causing water bodies to dry up. This has led to ancient human and animal relics revealing themselves that have remained long hidden inside rivers. The newly exposed riverbed of the Danube in northern Bulgaria has thrown up the remains of what is believed to be a woolly mammoth. The discovery consists of a lower jaw, two tusks and potentially a rib. In Croatia, the same river uncovered the cast of a cargo ship called the Fulton, which sank in 1937 while transporting coal. In Serbia, a sunken Nazi warship has come to the fore.

The extreme heat linked to climate change has caused the Danube to recede to record lows. It is Europe’s second-largest river and passes through 10 countries. According to the Associated Press, the river had a water level of 9 inches on Wednesday in Hungary. The previous record was 13 inches, measured in 2013.

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Nuclear power plant to close down because of lack of water

The record low water level is not only revealing ancient history in its beds, but also affecting modern technology. With a lack of cooling water, Hungary is forced to close a nuclear plant that produces nearly half the country’s electricity. "For the first time in 44 years, the entire Paks Nuclear Power Plant will be completely shut down due to the record-low water level of the Danube," Prime Minister Peter Magyar said Thursday in a post on X, adding this could trigger an energy crisis.

Shipping has also slowed down and become more expensive, as vessels are reducing their loads to avoid getting stuck. Cruise tourism is also taking a hit with companies forced to alter routes or cancel services. On Tuesday, a cruise ship ran aground on a sandbank in the Danube in Bulgaria, CNN reported.

El Niño and the world