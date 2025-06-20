/Woman threatens to crash plane if crew didn't keep her bag safe with them

A 36-year-old woman threatened to crash the aeroplane when the crew asked her to put her bags in the overhead bin. She was taken away by Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel and later to the police station, where she continued to cause a ruckus. The incident happened at the Bengaluru airport aboard an Air India flight that was supposed to fly to Surat. It was delayed by several hours because of the woman's actions. Vyas Hiral Mohanbhai, a resident of Shivanahalli near Yelahanka, boarded AI flight IX2749 alone. She ditched the check-in counter and came on the plane with two bags.

She put one bag next to the cabin crew and took the second one with her to her seat. When the crew asked her to keep both bags in the overhead bin, all hell broke loose. She created a scene and forced the crew to keep her bags with them and take responsibility for their security. This was against airline baggage protocol, so they insisted she take it with her.

The woman refused to comply and launched a volley of verbal abuse against the crew. Other passengers tried to calm her down, but her anger rose, and she shouted at everyone around them. She even threatened to crash the plane if her demand was not met.

The captain was forced to call security on board to tackle the situation. CISF officials got on the plane and removed Mohanbhai. Agnimitra Bahinipati, associate manager of security at Kempegowda International Airport (KIA), filed a complaint, according to which the ruckus started at around 2.45 pm and went on till 5.30 pm on June 17.

At the KIA police station, the woman is said to have abused and manhandled officers. "This was the first time we heard such abusive language in the station," a senior police officer said. The woman's husband, who works at an educational institution in Bengaluru, was called to the police station, where he said that his wife had caused similar disturbances in the past as well. She was an Ayurvedic doctor but had stopped practising a few years back.

