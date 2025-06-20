/Drunk woman who went crazy on Southwest flight has worked with top-notch fashion names

The drunk woman who created a massive scene on a Southwest flight is an artist who has worked with several top-notch brand names and designers. Leanna Perry, a 32-year-old illustrator, whose online profile lists names like Maybelline, Steve Madden and Adidas. Perry burst into a maniacal episode on a flight at the La Guardia airport early Tuesday morning. She started hurling abuses at a female passenger and body-shamed her. Perry grabbed her hair and continued to pull them for several minutes. Co-passengers and Southwest crew had to intervene, after which she was removed from the flight.

According to her professional details online, Perry has several high-end brand names in her work kitty. She is currently a leading designer at Maybelline, which she joined last year. She has also worked with fashion designers Betsey Johnson and Nicole Miller. Perry launched into a verbal tirade against another woman on the flight in New York. People who witnessed the episode said she looked like she was possessed.

The video of the incident on the Southwest flight went viral. It showed Perry abusing the woman verbally. She boarded the flight at around 1:10 am from LaGuardia Airport’s Terminal B. She was drunk and caught the woman off guard. Perry started hitting the woman and grabbed her hair. She did not let go for a long time. The video shows the Southwest crew on the plane where they hold her, trying to remove the strands of hair from her fist. Perry can be heard saying, "I am not even touching her b***h," as a man tells her, "You need to let go."

"You can't even see your stomach, look at her outfit," she said. The crew tried to restrain her, putting her hands behind her back. She also attacks the man next to the woman. Perry then spits on the woman, after which a crew member holds her head the other way. Perry was zip-tied and placed on the aisle. She started kicking her legs at everyone, mouthing abuse.

Perry was removed from the flight and taken to a hospital. She was later handed over to the NYC Department of Corrections, as per reports. It isn't clear if any legal proceedings are taking place against the woman.