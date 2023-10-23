Will Wikipedia become 'Di**ipedia'? Elon Musk offers $1 billion for NSFW name change

Elon Musk has, after Twitter, now seemingly set his sights on Wikipedia. The eccentric billionaire has offered everyone's go to online encyclopedia a billion dollars for changing its name to something NSFW.

The Tesla CEO took to his social media platform X, formerly Twitter, and offered Wikipedia a generous donation of one billion. However, the donation is anything but philanthropic. The money comes with terms and conditions.

Musk wrote on X that he "will give them a billion dollars if they change their name to Di**ipedia". I will give them a billion dollars if they change their name to Dickipedia https://t.co/wxoHQdRICy — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 22, 2023 × Along with this, he re-shared a screenshot of a Wikipedia appeal for funds that read "Wikipedia is not for sale," in bold letters.

"Please add that to the [cow and poop emojis] on my wiki page," he said in a comment on his post, adding "In the interests of accuracy."

Can Wikipedia change its name back?

One would think that's an easy billion. Wikipedia could get the money and change its name back, and predictably someone suggested this.

Ed Krassenstein, a US based journalist, encouraged Wikipedia to make the switch and said: "Do it!"

"You can always change it back after you collect."

To this, Elon Musk replied and said: "One year minimum. I mean, I’m a not fool lol." One year minimum. I mean, I’m a not fool lol. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 22, 2023 × So, seems like if Wikipedia does take up Musk on his offer, the website will be stuck with the X-rated name for at least a year.

Why is Musk 'after' Wikipedia?

As per Complex, Musk's generous "donation" follows an earlier tweet where he slammed the Wikimedia Foundation for its appeals for donation. He said that so much money "certainly isn't needed to operate Wikipedia. You can literally fit a copy of the entire text on your phone!"

"So, what's the money for? Inquiring minds want to know ... ," he added.

Musk and Wikipedia have a history. In May, Wikipedia co-founder Jimmy Wales had criticised Musk for caving in to Turkey government's demands and censoring posts on X (formerly Twitter) before the country's presidential election.

"What Wikipedia did: we stood strong for our principles and fought to the Supreme Court of Turkey and won. This is what it means to treat freedom of expression as a principle rather than a slogan," he had said, replying to Musk's post slamming Bloomberg columnist Matt Yglesias for posting about Musk's compliance to the Turkish government's censorship of opponents.

