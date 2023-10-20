Elon Musk announces launch of new premium subscriptions on X

Social media platform X's owner Elon Musk on Friday (Oct 20) that it is soon going to launch two new tiers of premium subscriptions while stating that one of these plans will remain cheaper than the existing $8/month X Premium subscription and the other one will remain more expensive and will allow users to avoid seeing ads on the social media platform.



“Two new tiers of X Premium subscriptions launching soon. One is lower cost with all features, but no reduction in ads, and the other is more expensive, but has no ads,” stated Musk.

Two new tiers of X Premium subscriptions launching soon.



One is lower cost with all features, but no reduction in ads, and the other is more expensive, but has no ads. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 20, 2023 ×

No further details were provided by Musk on the subscription plans. The company, earlier this week, began charging the new users $1 in the Philippines and New Zealand as a test case for accessing the platform.