Elon Musk announces launch of new premium subscriptions on X
Story highlights
After taking over X, earlier known as Twitter, Elon Musk introduced the subscription model which allowed everyone to get a blue tick by paying a price
After taking over X, earlier known as Twitter, Elon Musk introduced the subscription model which allowed everyone to get a blue tick by paying a price
Social media platform X's owner Elon Musk on Friday (Oct 20) that it is soon going to launch two new tiers of premium subscriptions while stating that one of these plans will remain cheaper than the existing $8/month X Premium subscription and the other one will remain more expensive and will allow users to avoid seeing ads on the social media platform.
“Two new tiers of X Premium subscriptions launching soon. One is lower cost with all features, but no reduction in ads, and the other is more expensive, but has no ads,” stated Musk.
Two new tiers of X Premium subscriptions launching soon.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 20, 2023
One is lower cost with all features, but no reduction in ads, and the other is more expensive, but has no ads.
No further details were provided by Musk on the subscription plans. The company, earlier this week, began charging the new users $1 in the Philippines and New Zealand as a test case for accessing the platform.
The new users, who did not get the subscription, will only have access to "read only" actions, such as: watch videos, read posts, and follow accounts, said the company, on its website.
trending now
'Not A Bot' subscription method
The social media platform's "Not A Bot" subscription method is aimed at manipulating the bot activity and the platform and reducing spam.
Since Elon Musk took over the platform in October 2022, the rapid changes of Musk which included disbanding content moderation teams and mass layoffs, has led to the halt of ads on the service by the advertisers.
It was acknowledged by Musk that the platform took a hit on revenue and further blamed activists for pressurising the advertisers.
To generate revenue, Musk began to charge $8 per month for the recently-introduced blue check subscription service which tried to woo advertisers back to X by offering discounts.
Watch | Elon Musk considers removing 'X' from Europe : Report
The subscription of Twitter Blue in India costs ₹900 per month for both iOS and Android devices. For the web, the pricing was ₹650 per month.
The buyers can also choose an annual subscription which is priced at ₹6,800 on the web. On iOS and Android, the annual subscription for X is ₹9,400 per year.
(With inputs from agencies)
You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.
recommended stories
recommended stories
WATCH WION LIVE HERE