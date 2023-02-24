Who was Samantha Humphrey? Missing NY Teen's body found in Mohawk river, Here's all about her missing case

The New York Police have found the body of Samantha Humphrey, a 14-year-old who went missing in November, along the banks of the Mohawk River. According to Police Chief Eric Clifford, someone fishing from the shore of Mohawk discovered Samantha Humphrey's body. Later, the authorities arranged for a State Police airboat to the scene and removed Samantha's body at 4 PM.

"It appeared the body had been there a while," said the Police Chief. Initially, Chief Clifford refused to connect the body with Samantha Humphrey's case. However, the Humphrey family confirmed the body found in Mohawk river was Samantha, the NY teen last seen along the riverside a few months ago. The police said autopsy results of Samantha Humphrey's body will not be available until Monday afternoon. Furthermore, the medical examiner's office has not provided any information about the results.

Samantha Humphrey's body found in Mohawk river

After Samantha Humphrey went missing on November 25, the Schenectady and State Police searched the river for months. The recent discovery of her body prompted dozens of cops to descend to the scene. The Schenectady police restricted the area around the Riverfront Park at the Stockage border, near the Union College crew boathouse. They also shut the waterfront in the East Front street neighbourhoods and Stockade.

What happened to Samantha Humphrey?

Samantha Humphrey was 14 years old when she went missing. Camera footage captured briefly before midnight of November 25 showed her near the edge of the Mohawk River in Riverfront Park. It was the last proof of her location. Later, a social media post about the discovery of Samantha Humphrey's black and pink coat near the riverside sparked the hunt for the New York high schooler.